Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

ERII traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 777,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,580. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $515.02 million, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 4.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261,971 shares during the period. 33.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

