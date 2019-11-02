Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456,002 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit makes up 2.0% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Comerica Bank owned about 0.77% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $250,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 106.09%.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

