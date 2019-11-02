Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 4.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 80,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 390,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 486,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

