EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Position Lowered by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,913 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 45.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 414,431 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 279.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 40,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 53.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $1,873,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 158.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,265 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,308.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Barry E. Davis acquired 136,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,644.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,163.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.14, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. EnLink Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.36%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -1,614.29%.

ENLC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

