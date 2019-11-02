Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.59.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

ENPH opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.92 and a beta of 0.85. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 98.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,861,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 318,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,393.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,592,325. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,900,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 387.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,742,000 after purchasing an additional 930,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,149,000 after purchasing an additional 544,989 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

