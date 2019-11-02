Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 65.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 188,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 74,621 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

ENTG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. 1,284,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,097. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 24,294 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,076,953.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

