Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communication and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE EVC opened at $2.85 on Friday. Entravision Communication has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $246.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

