Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 43,343 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 240,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

AGNC stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

