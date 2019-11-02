Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIV. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 287,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 68,071 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,865,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after purchasing an additional 796,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $23.49 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.