Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 73,897.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,339,000 after buying an additional 6,277,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2,241.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after buying an additional 848,576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,696,000 after buying an additional 819,204 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 867.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 731,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after buying an additional 655,825 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $16,057,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOS opened at $20.66 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on Mosaic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan bought 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $829,820.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 12,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

