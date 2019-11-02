Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 1,641.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 948.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Globus Medical by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Globus Medical by 20,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

