Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ENI by 40.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth $150,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ENI by 219.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. increased its position in ENI by 148.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENI stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Eni SpA has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.9545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on E. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

