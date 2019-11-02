Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.55 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EQIX traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $562.24. The company had a trading volume of 431,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. Equinix has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $609.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $568.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.00.

Get Equinix alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.56%.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total value of $267,952.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $536,468.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.89.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.