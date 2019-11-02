Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Op Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Op Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Op Bancorp stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Op Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 429,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 1,003.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 65.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 52,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 61,749 shares in the last quarter.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

