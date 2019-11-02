Essex Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,618,000 after buying an additional 1,974,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,034,000 after acquiring an additional 39,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287,128 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,198,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP opened at $342.11 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $245.59 and a 52-week high of $385.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.10.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

