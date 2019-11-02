Essex Savings Bank Has $229,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 382.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,146 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in General Motors by 321.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,302,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $121,277,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in General Motors by 319.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,461,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $133,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1,004.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,427,746 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of GM opened at $37.97 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

