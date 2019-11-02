Essex Savings Bank Sells 3,911 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $1,100,000. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 127,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 50,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.78.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $114.82.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

