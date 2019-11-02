Essex Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Essex Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.