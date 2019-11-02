ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.77

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.77 and last traded at $76.53, with a volume of 46512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.59.

ESSILOR INTL S/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

