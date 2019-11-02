Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EL. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.48.

Shares of EL stock opened at $186.58 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $207.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $392,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,198,276 shares of company stock valued at $431,896,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

