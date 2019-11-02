Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies updated its Q2 guidance to $1.83 and $1.86 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.85-5.93 EPS.

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $186.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,706. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $207.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.64.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $2,693,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,198,276 shares of company stock valued at $431,896,335 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.96.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.