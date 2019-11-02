Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.96.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $186.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,706. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $121.47 and a 52-week high of $207.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,499,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,214,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,198,276 shares of company stock valued at $431,896,335. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,300,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,915,000 after acquiring an additional 334,467 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,896,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,900,000 after acquiring an additional 71,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,700,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,334,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.