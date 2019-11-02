Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83 and $1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. Estee Lauder Companies also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.85-5.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.58. 1,679,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $207.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.96.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 20,245 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $4,050,417.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,214,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,198,276 shares of company stock valued at $431,896,335. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.