Ethereum Classic Trading 8.1% Higher This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $4.94 or 0.00053039 BTC on popular exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Stocks.Exchange, ZB.COM and CoinTiger. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $567.50 million and approximately $536.33 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.94 or 0.01973003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 114,767,527 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, Coinone, Bibox, CoinTiger, CoinBene, Liquid, BTC Markets, CPDAX, C-CEX, Bitfinex, Bitbns, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Bit-Z, OKCoin International, C2CX, Coinsuper, BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg, Bithumb, FCoin, ABCC, Koineks, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptomate, Gatehub, Korbit, Crex24, Coinut, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, Coinhub, Coinnest, HBUS, LiteBit.eu, Coinbase Pro, LBank, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Huobi, EXX, Bitsane, RightBTC, Poloniex, Binance, OKEx, QBTC, CoinEx, BitForex, Exrates, BigONE, HitBTC, Indodax, Upbit, Gate.io, Ovis, Instant Bitex, BCEX, YoBit, Exmo and Kraken. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

