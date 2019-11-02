Evolus (EOLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) will be posting its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Evolus to post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evolus alerts:

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 4.75. Evolus has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Evolus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Evolus from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.