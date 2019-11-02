EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $120.00

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.69.

Shares of EXAS traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. 2,323,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.42. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

