Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,229 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,229 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45.

