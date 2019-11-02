Expanse Market Capitalization Reaches $1.03 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $3,301.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 20,660,946 coins and its circulating supply is 16,620,609 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex, BiteBTC, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

