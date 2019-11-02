Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 879,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,855. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $80.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $2,778,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

