Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EYPT. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.46. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $229.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 621.04% and a negative return on equity of 165.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. Analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

