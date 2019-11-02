EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

EZPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,121 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 68,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 507,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZPW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.34. 420,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,890. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $297.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

