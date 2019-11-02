Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given New $38.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 target price on Fabrinet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,995.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,513.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 87.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 8.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

