Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,518,644,000 after acquiring an additional 470,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,694,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,711,393. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $537.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.54.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $43,462,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,658,337 shares of company stock valued at $859,687,030 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.