Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Announces Earnings Results

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FB traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,694,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,711,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.54.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.62, for a total value of $9,989,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,658,337 shares of company stock valued at $859,687,030. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

