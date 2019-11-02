Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 8.1% in October

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAMI. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 1,356.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 218,645 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Farmmi during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmmi alerts:

NASDAQ FAMI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.71. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,382. Farmmi has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.