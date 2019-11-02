FBN Securities Boosts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $95.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective hoisted by FBN Securities from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,494.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $281,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,796.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

