Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY19 guidance to $6.32-6.38 EPS.

FRT traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.64. 612,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $115.09 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

