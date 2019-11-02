Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70.

NYSE:FSS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. 577,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Richard R. Mudge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Svetlana Vinokur sold 10,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $349,421.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,905 shares of company stock worth $2,089,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

