Ferrari (RACE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.37. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $93.85 and a 52-week high of $170.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Ferrari and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.29.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.