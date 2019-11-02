Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ferroglobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $111.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $409.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Ferroglobe’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 69.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 211.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 150.0% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

