FGL (NYSE:FG) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

FGL (NYSE:FG) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

FGL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 1,651,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,500. FGL has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.03 million. FGL had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FGL will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FGL news, insider Christopher O. Blunt acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 167,048 shares of FGL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $1,333,043.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,443,844 shares of company stock worth $11,119,262. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FGL by 108.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 140,811 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in FGL by 27.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 97,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FGL by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in FGL in the third quarter worth about $2,206,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in FGL in the third quarter worth about $1,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

