Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.30 ($13.14) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.29 ($16.62).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12 month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

