Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Update

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 76,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

NASDAQ:FDBC traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $66.11. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546. The firm has a market cap of $245.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.33. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $68.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp in the second quarter worth $60,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 253.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

