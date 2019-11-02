Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,209,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,045.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,908,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,852,000 after purchasing an additional 453,840 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 86.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 269,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 331.2% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

