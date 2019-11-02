Financial Review: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NanoString Technologies and Gritstone Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gritstone Oncology 0 0 6 0 3.00

NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.47%. Gritstone Oncology has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 166.62%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Gritstone Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -68.16% -118.03% -42.27% Gritstone Oncology -2,038.71% -83.79% -42.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Gritstone Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $106.73 million 7.72 -$77.40 million ($2.78) -8.37 Gritstone Oncology $1.19 million 239.60 -$64.78 million ($7.26) -1.10

Gritstone Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology beats NanoString Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, Mouse-AD, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc, as well as strategic partnership with Bio-Techne Corp. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.