Financial Review: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and CHINA RESOURES/ADR (NYSE:CRPJY)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CHINA RESOURES/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of NRG Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 6.20% -45.11% 5.92% CHINA RESOURES/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

NRG Energy has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NRG Energy and CHINA RESOURES/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 2 3 1 2.83 CHINA RESOURES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

NRG Energy presently has a consensus target price of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 15.10%. Given NRG Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than CHINA RESOURES/ADR.

Dividends

NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. NRG Energy pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NRG Energy and CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $9.48 billion 1.09 $268.00 million $2.41 16.88 CHINA RESOURES/ADR $9.82 billion 0.59 $504.08 million $1.58 11.44

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than NRG Energy. CHINA RESOURES/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRG Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NRG Energy beats CHINA RESOURES/ADR on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company supplies fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names. It develops, constructs, owns, and operates natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear plants with generation capacity of 23,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

CHINA RESOURES/ADR Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 38 coal-fired power plants, 76 wind farms, 14 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 2 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 36,077MW. It also produces, processes, and sells coal; and undertakes coastal thermal power, heat and power combined generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company engages in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

