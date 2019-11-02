FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FEYE. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.45.

FEYE opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.96. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,934.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

