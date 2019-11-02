First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Short Interest Up 6.3% in October

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 638,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ FCBC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,883. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $505.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

