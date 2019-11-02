First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDEF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

FDEF traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 101,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,884. The stock has a market cap of $603.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.08%.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $26,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 123.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 121.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 71.5% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

