First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,900 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 778,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

FFWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get First Foundation alerts:

In other news, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $582,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Foundation by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $16.21 on Friday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $707.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.